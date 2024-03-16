[WATCH] A tour of Sagbayan Peak amid Chocolate Hills resort controversy

The Bohol Provincial Board is now investigating other tourist attractions built on the Chocolate Hills

BOHOL, Philippines – Rappler Visayas reporter John Sitchon takes a quick tour of Sagbayan Peak in Sagbayan town, Bohol – a tourist attraction only 10 minutes away from the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort that’s built within the protected areas of the Chocolate Hills.

Unlike the Captain’s Peak, the Sagbayan Peak has its own business permit supported by an environmental compliance certificate (ECC). However, locals and concerned netizens have pointed out that the Sagbayan Peak is built on top of a mound that can be considered a Chocolate Hill.

Officials from the Bohol Provincial Board, especially its committee on natural resources and environment protection, are now looking into the possibility of violations made by Sagbayan Peak and another tourist attraction, Bud Agta, in Carmen town, against environmental laws such as the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992.

Under the NIPAS Act, mutilating, defacing, or destroying objects of natural beauty or objects of interest to cultural communities (of scenic value) can be penalized with a fine of not less than P5,000 nor more than P500,000 and imprisonment for not less than one year but not more than six years.

“If the area requires rehabilitation or restoration as determined by the court, the offender shall be required to restore or compensate for the restoration to the damages,” Section 21 of the law read.

Watch the tour of the Sagbayan Peak here. – Rappler.com