Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng out of PAR but still enhancing southwest monsoon

CHEDENG. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of June 11, 2023, 11 pm.

Floods and landslides remain possible in the next few days as the southwest monsoon is seen to bring more rain, says PAGASA on Sunday evening, June 11

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday evening, June 11, but it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

As of 10 pm on Sunday, Chedeng was already 1,375 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northeast at a faster 35 kilometers per hour from the previous 25 km/h.

The severe tropical storm is heading for the sea south and southeast of Japan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 pm bulletin on Sunday.

Chedeng continues to have maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

It was a typhoon before it weakened into a severe tropical storm on Sunday afternoon. It had reached a peak intensity of 150 km/h on Saturday, June 10.

After Chedeng developed inside PAR last Tuesday, June 6, it stayed far from Philippine landmass.

It did not trigger rain and tropical cyclone wind signals were not raised, though it did cause moderate to rough waters in some seaboards.

Chedeng has also been enhancing the southwest monsoon. And, aside from the tropical cyclone, a possible frontal system north of extreme Northern Luzon on Tuesday, June 13, could cause enhancement of the southwest monsoon as well.

Floods and landslides remain possible in the next few days as the southwest monsoon is seen to bring more rain.

Sunday night, June 11, to Monday night, June 12

100-200 millimeters (mm): Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Bulacan, Benguet, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Antique

Monday night, June 12, to Tuesday night, June 13

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

Tuesday night, June 13, to Wednesday night, June 14

50-100 mm: Ilocos Region

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Chedeng may also bring gusts, or sudden and strong winds, to Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Antique on Monday, June 12.

PAGASA added that most of Luzon might still see gusty conditions Tuesday onwards if the frontal system forms and also enhances the southwest monsoon.

As for coastal waters, the southwest monsoon may trigger moderate to rough seas in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, with waves 2 to 4 meters high, and the western seaboard of Central Luzon, with waves 2 to 3.5 meters high.

PAGASA advised small vessels not to sail in those seaboards on Monday.

Chedeng was the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for June. PAGASA earlier estimated there would be one or two tropical cyclones during the month.

The weather bureau announced the start of the rainy season on June 2. – Rappler.com