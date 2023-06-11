Chedeng weakens into severe tropical storm; more monsoon rain expected

CHEDENG. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) as of June 11, 2023, 4:30 pm.

Severe Tropical Storm Chedeng (Guchol) is set to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, June 11, but the southwest monsoon is dumping more rain

MANILA, Philippines – Chedeng (Guchol) weakened from a typhoon into a severe tropical storm on Sunday afternoon, June 11, just hours before its expected exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Chedeng’s maximum sustained winds decreased to 110 kilometers per hour from the previous 120 km/h, based on the 5 pm bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Its gustiness eased to 135 km/h from 150 km/h.

Chedeng earlier reached a peak intensity of 150 km/h – referring to maximum sustained winds – on Saturday, June 10.

The severe tropical storm was last spotted 1,210 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon on Sunday afternoon, still moving north northeast at 25 km/h.

While Chedeng is set to leave PAR on Sunday night, it may continue causing moderate to rough seas in the seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA advised small vessels to take precautionary measures as waves could be 2 to 3 meters high.

Chedeng, which developed inside PAR last Tuesday, June 6, did not bring rain to any part of the country and tropical cyclone wind signals were not raised. It has remained far from Philippine landmass.

Chedeng, however, has been enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat. PAGASA advised the following areas affected by the southwest monsoon to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides:

Monsoon rain

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms

Metro Manila, rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Abra, Benguet, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

The southwest monsoon may also bring gusts, or sudden and strong winds, to these areas:

Sunday, June 11

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas

Monday, June 12

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern mainland Palawan, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, Kalayaan Islands, Bicol, Western Visayas

PAGASA said Chedeng’s effect on the southwest monsoon will lessen as it moves further away from PAR, but a frontal system north of extreme Northern Luzon “will continue to mainly enhance the southwest monsoon from Tuesday (June 13) onwards and affect most of Luzon, especially the western and extreme northern portions.”

Chedeng is the Philippines’ third tropical cyclone for 2023 and the first for June. PAGASA earlier estimated there would be one or two tropical cyclones during the month.

The weather bureau announced the start of the rainy season on June 2. – Rappler.com