Severe Tropical Storm Florita makes landfall in Isabela

FLORITA. Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) as of August 23, 2022, 10:30 am.

For the rest of Tuesday, August 23, Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) is expected to cross the northern part of Isabela and mainland Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) intensified further as it made landfall in Maconacon, Isabela, at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 23.

Florita’s maximum sustained winds increased from 95 kilometers per hour to 110 km/h, while its gustiness increased from 115 km/h to 150 km/h.

The severe tropical storm maintained its speed, moving northwest at 20 km/h.

In a briefing past 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Florita is expected to cross the northern part of Isabela and mainland Cagayan for the rest of the day, then emerge over the Babuyan Channel in the evening.

Florita is dumping rain not just in Isabela and Cagayan, but also in other parts of Luzon. Affected areas must stay on alert for floods and landslides during the passage of the severe tropical storm.

Tuesday, August 23

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Cagayan

Isabela

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

Zambales

Bataan

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

rest of Cagayan Valley

northern part of Aurora

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Rizal

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Calabarzon

Wednesday, August 24

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Ilocos Region

Benguet

Abra

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region

Zambales

Bataan

Florita also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is bringing light to heavy rain to Mimaropa and Western Visayas on Tuesday. Floods and landslides are possible in these regions, too.

Here are the areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 11 am on Tuesday:

Signal No. 3

Storm-force winds (89 to 117 km/h), moderate to significant threat to life and property

northern part of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Adams, Bangui, Burgos)

Apayao

southern part of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Island, Fuga Island, Dalupiri Island)

mainland Cagayan

northeastern part of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

rest of Babuyan Islands

rest of Isabela

Quirino

northern and eastern parts of Nueva Vizcaya (Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Villaverde, Solano, Kasibu)

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern part of Benguet (Buguias, Bakun, Mankayan, Kibungan)

rest of Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

Batanes

rest of Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Benguet

La Union

eastern part of Pangasinan (Santo Tomas, Villasis, Mapandan, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Urdaneta City, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas, Tayug, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Sison, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Dagupan City)

northeastern part of Tarlac (San Manuel, Anao)

Nueva Ecija

rest of Aurora

PAGASA added that gusts may be experienced in the following areas on Tuesday:

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Bicol

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Northern Samar

Antique

Aklan

PAGASA also warned of dangerous coastal conditions due to Florita and the southwest monsoon.

seaboards of Northern Luzon – rough to high seas, with waves 3.5 to 7 meters high

eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon – rough to very rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas – rough seas, with waves 2.8 to 4 meters high

remaining seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas – moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.2 to 2.8 meters high

The weather bureau said rough to high seas are risky for all vessels, while small vessels should not sail if seas are rough to very rough.

Moderate to rough seas may also be risky for small vessels.

Florita, the country’s sixth tropical cyclone for 2022, is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday morning, August 24. – Rappler.com