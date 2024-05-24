PAGASA sees Aghon possibly making landfall more than once

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 24, 2024, 5 pm.

Aghon remains a tropical depression as of late Friday afternoon, May 24, but it may already be a tropical storm by the time it hits land

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Aghon could make landfall more than once while gradually intensifying, based on the weather bureau’s forecast issued at 5 pm on Friday, May 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Aghon might make landfall in the southern part of Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands by Saturday morning, May 25, as a tropical storm.

Then it could pass north northwest through the coast of Northern Samar, followed by another possible landfall in the southeastern part of Bicol – Sorsogon, Albay, or Catanduanes – by Saturday evening, still as a tropical storm.

As of 4 pm on Friday, Aghon was located 135 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, or 185 kilometers east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The tropical depression is still moving west northwest, speeding up further from 25 kilometers per hour to 30 km/h.

It continues to have maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

The forecast as of late Friday afternoon shows it may strengthen into a tropical storm within 12 hours; a severe tropical storm on Sunday, May 26; and a typhoon on Monday, May 27.

PAGASA has advised areas affected by Aghon to brace for heavy rain, which may trigger floods and landslides. This is the latest rainfall forecast:

Friday afternoon, May 24, to Saturday afternoon, May 25

100-200 millimeters (mm): Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands

50-100 mm: southern part of Quezon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, Catanduanes, eastern part of Camarines Sur, Western Visayas, Surigao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte

Saturday afternoon, May 25, to Sunday afternoon, May 26

100-200 mm: Bicol, Northern Samar

50-100 mm: rest of Eastern Visayas, southern part of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Sunday afternoon, May 26, to Monday afternoon, May 27

50-100 mm: Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, southern part of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Some areas in Luzon and the Visayas were also added to the list of places covered by Signal No. 1, which means they will experience strong winds. Below is the list as of 5 pm on Friday.

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Biliran

Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Camotes Islands and Bantayan Island

Bohol (President Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Anda, Candijay, Ubay, Mabini, Alicia, San Miguel, Talibon)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Island

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan City, Prosperidad, San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento)

Agusan del Norte

In addition, Aghon is causing moderate to rough seas, with waves 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, in the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Caraga. The weather bureau advised small boats to take precautionary measures, or if possible, to avoid sailing altogether.

On Sunday, Aghon may start recurving north or north northeast over the waters east of Luzon, which means it would be moving upward and away from landmass.

Its exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) might be on Tuesday, May 28.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com