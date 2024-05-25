More areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Depression Aghon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Tropical Depression Aghon as of May 25, 2024, 11 am.

Portions of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa are also placed under Signal No. 1 as of 11 am on Saturday, May 25

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 1 was raised for more areas in Luzon due to Tropical Depression Aghon late Saturday morning, May 25.

In a briefing past 11 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Aghon was last spotted over the coastal waters of San Vicente, Northern Samar.

The tropical depression is still moving northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), heading for Bicol.

It also maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 85 km/h.

The following areas are under Signal No. 1 as of 11 am on Saturday, which means they will have strong winds from the tropical depression:

eastern part of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Jose del Monte City)

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon)

Aurora

northern and southeastern parts of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres, Tagkawayan, Gumaca, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Atimonan, Unisan, Mauban, Real, Infanta, General Nakar, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Pagbilao, Lucena City) including Polillo Islands

eastern part of Laguna (Majayjay, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Luisiana, Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pangil, Siniloan, Mabitac, Santa Maria, Famy, Pakil)

eastern part of Rizal (Antipolo City, Rodriguez, Tanay, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Morong, Teresa, San Mateo)

eastern part of Romblon (Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Romblon, Corcuera, Banton)

Marinduque

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Samar

parts of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Maslog, Borongan City, San Policarpo, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, Lawaan, Balangiga, General MacArthur, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Hernani)

Biliran

northern part of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Villaba, Palompon, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Capoocan, Alangalang, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

extreme northern part of Cebu (San Remigio, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Borbon) including Bantayan Island

Heavy rain also persists in areas affected by Aghon. PAGASA again called on the public to be on alert for floods and landslides.

This is the weather bureau’s latest rainfall forecast:

Saturday noon, May 25, to Sunday noon, May 26

100-200 millimeters (mm): Bicol, Northern Samar, northern part of Samar

50-100 mm: eastern part of Isabela, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, rest of Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, northern part of Western Visayas, northern part of Leyte, northern part of Cebu

Sunday noon, May 26, to Monday noon, May 27

100-200 mm: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes

50-100 mm: Quezon, Aurora, rest of Bicol

From 8 am on Friday, May 24, to 8 am on Saturday, or a 24-hour period, PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the following areas received the most rainfall:

Catbalogan City, Samar – 137.7 mm Catarman, Northern Samar – 132 mm Tacloban City, Leyte – 90 mm Juban, Sorsogon – 90 mm Borongan City, Eastern Samar – 68.4 mm Masbate City, Masbate – 67.6 mm Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 59.6 mm Virac, Catanduanes – 51 mm Alabat, Quezon – 51 mm Panglao, Bohol – 36 mm

For coastal waters, Aghon is still causing moderate to rough seas in the seaboards of Bicol, the southern seaboard of Quezon, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas, the western seaboard of Samar and Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboard of Caraga. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high.

PAGASA advised small boats to take precautionary measures, or if possible, to avoid sailing altogether.

In its briefing late Saturday morning, the weather bureau also announced that Aghon has made landfall at least four times:

Friday, May 24

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

PAGASA said Aghon could again make landfall in Masbate’s Ticao Island in the next 12 hours. Then it may move over the coastal waters of Burias Island, also in Masbate, between Saturday afternoon and evening.

By early Sunday morning, May 26, Aghon might emerge either over Lamon Bay or the waters north of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

It could make yet another landfall in Quezon’s Polillo Islands on Sunday morning. PAGASA added that Aghon could strengthen into a tropical storm during this time.

On Sunday afternoon or evening, Aghon is expected to start recurving toward the northeast. It may keep gaining strength over the Philippine Sea and eventually intensify into a typhoon on Tuesday evening, May 28, or Wednesday morning, May 29.

It might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Aghon is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com