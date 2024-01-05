FACT CHECK: EMBO public school students can still wear Makati uniforms 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Department of Education Undersecretary Francis Bringas earlier said students should be allowed to wear school uniforms provided by either the Taguig or Makati City governments

Claim: Public school students in Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) can no longer wear Makati City school uniforms in 2024 as Taguig takes over the concerned areas.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made on January 2 by an anonymous user on the Facebook group “Proud Makatizen” which has 49,600 members.

As of writing, the post has gained 57 reactions, 104 comments, and five shares.

“Regarding school uniform, klaro na ngayon na nasa DepEd Taguig na tayo effective January 1, 2024 dahil sa turn-over. Ibig sabihin ay hindi na dapat isuot ang uniform ng DepEd Makati. DepEd Taguig uniform ang isuot ng bata simula bukas,” the post reads.

(Regarding school uniforms, it is now clear that we are under DepEd Taguig effective January 1, 2024, due to the turnover. This means that the uniform of DepEd Makati should no longer be worn. Starting tomorrow, children should wear the DepEd Taguig uniform.)

The Facebook user advised those without Taguig uniforms to wear ordinary shirts instead.

The facts: Public school students in EMBO areas may wear school uniforms from either Makati or Taguig City, the Department of Education (DepEd) Taguig-Pateros said.

DepEd Taguig-Pateros confirmed to Rappler on Thursday, January 4, that it did not release any memo barring students from wearing uniforms from the Makati City government.

During the opening of classes in August 2023, DepEd Undersecretary Francis Bringas also said that students in EMBO public schools should be allowed to wear school uniforms provided by either the Taguig or Makati City governments.

Not required: Wearing school uniforms in public schools is also not required, according to DepEd Order 65, series 2010.

“Students with existing uniforms may continue using these uniforms if they so desire, in order to avoid incurring additional costs for new attire,” the order read.

Makati-Taguig land dispute: In August 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that Fort Bonifacio and the EMBO barangays, which used to be under Makati, are part of Taguig City. This resulted in tensions between the two cities and affected EMBO residents’ access to education and healthcare. (READ: With no Makati Blu Card access, what benefits will EMBO elderly lose in 2024?)

Fourteen public schools in EMBO areas were affected by the court ruling. In August 2023, the DepEd central office placed the affected schools under its direct authority, intervening in the conflict between the two city governments.

Rappler learned from DepEd Taguig-Pateros that the EMBO schools are under its jurisdiction starting in 2024. Rappler has reached out to the DepEd central office, but it has yet to reply as of writing. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

