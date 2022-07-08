FALSE: ‘Marcos Martial Law: Never Again’ book by Raissa Robles banned in 18 countries 

This false claim has been circulating online since 2017. As of July 2022, none of the countries mentioned in the false claim have banned Robles’ book.

At a glance

Claim: The book Marcos Martial Law: Never Again by veteran journalist Raissa Robles has been banned in 18 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan.

The book Marcos Martial Law: Never Again by veteran journalist Raissa Robles has been banned in 18 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Rating: FALSE.

FALSE. The facts: This false claim has been circulating online since 2017, originally published on a now-defunct blogging website. As of June 2022, none of the countries mentioned in the post containing this false claim have banned Robles’ book.

This false claim has been circulating online since 2017, originally published on a now-defunct blogging website. As of June 2022, none of the countries mentioned in the post containing this false claim have banned Robles’ book. Why we fact checked this: As of July 6, this claim is again gaining traction on Facebook pages.

Complete details

On July 6, a post containing the false claim that Marcos Martial Law: Never Again by Raissa Robles had been banned in 18 countries quickly made the rounds on Facebook.

According to the post, countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan were “having several serious issues with the book.”

This is false.

There is absolutely no truth to this claim. As of July 2022, none of the countries mentioned in the post containing this claim have banned Robles’ book.

The exact contents of this post have been circulating online since 2017, originally published on a now-defunct blogging website thephpride.blogspot.com. According to Wayback Machine, the website has not been active since 2019.

No legitimate media outlets have reported about the supposed ban.

There are no court documents, reports, or official statements from the national governments involved that support this claim. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.