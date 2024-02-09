FACT CHECK: No Marcos declaration of revolutionary government

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

There has been no announcement from Malacañang about establishing a revolutionary government. The false claim circulated amid recent moves in Congress to amend the Constitution.

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a revolutionary government.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video bearing the claim was posted by a YouTube channel with over 841,000 subscribers. As of writing, the video has garnered 239,970 views, 6,900 likes, and 1,179 comments.

The thumbnail of the video bears the text: “Hala! Rev-Gov na. Kongreso wawalisin na! Confirmed! Good News! Nagdeklara na!”

(Congress will be dissolved for a revolutionary government! Confirmed! Good news! It has been declared!)

The facts: Marcos did not declare a revolutionary government. There is no official announcement from Marcos’ verified Facebook page nor the Office of the President about such a declaration.

The video did not provide evidence to back up its claim. Instead, it merely shows a clip from a January 10 SMNI interview with former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo. According to Panelo, former president Rodrigo Duterte is urging Marcos to declare a revolutionary government and assume both executive and legislative authority.

The misleading claim circulated amid the recent push for charter change in Congress.

Revolutionary government: Article II Section I of the 1987 Philippine Constitution states: “The Philippines is a democratic and republican State. Sovereignty resides in the people and all government authority emanates from them.”

A revolutionary government, if declared, would dismantle the branches of government and abandon the Constitution to build a new system as determined by the revolution’s leader.

During his presidency, Duterte had toyed with the idea of a revolutionary government, citing destabilization threats as a possible basis for declaring one. (LOOK BACK: Campaigns to set up a revolutionary gov’t in the Philippines)

In 2021, Rappler debunked a false claim of Duterte declaring a revolutionary government.

Previous declarations: The Philippines previously had a revolutionary government established by Emilio Aguinaldo in 1898 during the Philippine revolution against Spanish colonial rule, and in 1986 when former president Corazon Aquino established a provisional revolutionary government following the ouster of dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Aquino’s revolutionary government sought to reinstate democracy. It facilitated the transition to a new democratic government and the ratification of the 1987 Constitution. – Marie Flor Cabarrubias/Rappler.com

Marie Flor Cabarrubias is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.