Congress targets passage of at least 15 Marcos pet bills before his 3rd SONA

PET BILLS. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate on March 19, 2024, to discuss updates on his priority measures.

MANILA, Philippines – The legislature is hoping to pass at least 15 priority measures of the administration before it adjourns indefinitely in June, a month before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July.

The ball, however, is now in the Senate’s court, since all of the proposed legislations have already hurdled the House of Representatives.

These pending pet bills are:

Amendments to Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act Philippine Maritime Zones Act Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Negros Island Region Act Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act Value Added Tax on Digital Services Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act Blue Economy Act Waste-to-Energy Bill Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and National Service Training Program (NSTP) Unified System of Separation, Retirement, and Pension of Military and Uniformed Personnel E-Government Act/E-Governance Act Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act

A press release from the Presidential Communications Office said the original target of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) in January was to have 21 pet bills passed by June, but the list was reduced to 15 due to limited time.

Based on LEDAC’s tally, 14 out of 57 bills identified as pet bills by the administration have already been signed into law.

These are:

– Rappler.com