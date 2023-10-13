‘Night and day’: EJ Obiena relishes turnaround year after political, financial struggles

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘This is the first year I'm able to train pretty much peacefully and worry only about my pole vaulting,’ says EJ Obiena after the Filipino athletics star overcame issues with his national federation

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena credits his record-breaking year to a more focused preparation, saying he’s able “to train pretty much peacefully” after getting relieved of political and financial issues.

Obiena climbed to No. 2 in the world rankings this year and reset the Asian record after joining the elite six-meter club.

The 28-year-old Obiena also secured a spot in the Paris Olympics and captured numerous medals, including golds in the Asian Games, Asian Athletics Championship, and the Southeast Asian Games; and a runner-up finish in the World Athletics Championship where he became the first Filipino to bag a silver.

“Last year, I was facing the governing body of Philippine athletics pretty much, and that was tough,” said Obiena in an exclusive interview with Rappler at the Allianz PNB office.

“But now it’s in the past and finally I’m able to focus. This is the first year I’m able to train pretty much peacefully and worry only about my pole vaulting.”

In November 2021, Obiena got embroiled in a dispute over liquidation of funds with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), which was then led by Philip Ella Juico.

Two months later, PATAFA controversially expelled the country’s top vaulter. But Obiena eventually got cleared by the Commission of Audit in April 2022 and was officially reinstated to the national team in August last year after Juico resigned as PATAFA president in June.

With Agapito Capistrano taking over as PATAFA chief, Obiena felt the support of his national federation.

“There are a lot of things that have changed. I think one, I have a federation now that, at least the president, is very supportive of me and very understanding of what is required for being a world-class athlete,” shared Obiena, who was also given assistance to handle his finances.

“I have a team now that surrounds me, empowers me and enables me to [focus] on pole vault and the craft, which is important for me and for the country.”

In his visit to Manila after the Asian Games, Obiena was given a grand homecoming where supporters donated over P10 million for his Paris 2024 Olympics preparations on top of his Asian Games gold-medal incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission (P2 million) and Philippine Olympic Committee (P1 million).

“It’s night-and-day different in less than a year. It has been amazing,” said Obiena. “I didn’t expect all these things to come, and I’m still wrapping my head around it, trying to understand what I’m going to do with it. But it’s a lot of positivity.”

The cash windfall will help cover the expenses in his upcoming plans of holding training camps with his team and allowing him to purchase the needed equipment.

“I’ll make sure there’s no stone left unturned. I’m doing everything that I can to focus, with 10 months left [before the Olympics]. I might as well give my all. It’s the last stretch,” he said.

Obiena will leave Manila on October 15 to prepare for his second Olympic appearance as he looks to do better than his 11th place finish in the Tokyo Games in 2021. – Rappler.com