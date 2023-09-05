US aiming for record 6th title as World Cup enters knockout phase

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FAN FAVORITE. Austin Reaves impresses in his FIBA World Cup debut for the US.

There’s ‘no more coming out slow’ for the US, the highest-ranked team left, in a FIBA World Cup full of surprises, with many expected title contenders, including defending champion Spain, getting the boot early

MANILA, Philippines – The United States will be hoping to stay on track for a record sixth world title when they face Italy in the quarterfinals as the FIBA World Cup enters the knockout stage on Tuesday, September 5.

The tournament has been full of surprises with debutants enjoying upset victories and many expected title contenders, including defending champion Spain, going home early.

The US, the highest-ranked team left, looks determined to start faster and be more aggressive having suffered their first loss at this tournament against Lithuania, 110-104, in a quarterfinal seeding game on Sunday.

“There’s no more coming out slow, or having stretches in the game where we’re not playing as hard as we possibly could,” Team USA guard Austin Reaves, who draws the loudest cheers from Philippine fans, said on Monday ahead of a practice session.

Unbeaten Lithuania square off with Serbia also on Tuesday and are ready for battle after their shock win over the US.

“The real game is going to start right now. We cannot think that we’ve achieved something,” Lithuania center Donatas Motiejunas told reporters on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Germany play Latvia and Canada meet Slovenia.

Canada punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, their first since 2000, after dethroning Spain with a thrilling 88-85 victory in Jakarta on Sunday.

Favorites exit

The final four teams in the 2019 edition – Spain, France, Australia and Argentina – are all absent from the knockout stage, while early favorites Australia, France, and Greece suffered disappointing early exits.

South Sudan, which gained independence only 12 years ago, booked a ticket to their first Summer Olympics as the best-placed team from Africa with three wins in five matches despite being the second-lowest ranked team in the 32-nation tournament.

However, African and Asian teams struggled against their European and American counterparts and bowed out at the group stage, mirroring the results from the 2019 competition.

The 19th edition of FIBA’s flagship event is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The champions will be crowned in Manila on Sunday.

Basketball-obsessed Philippines won its final classification game against China 96-75 and avoided being the first winless hosts since Colombia in 1982.

A record crowd of 38,115 watched the Philippines’ opening game against the Dominican Republic on August 25 in the world’s largest indoor arena north of the capital Manila.

That beat the previous record of 32,616 who watched the US-Russia final at the 1994 World Cup in Toronto, Canada.

“It’s been a great tournament, it’s been a great World Cup,” Grant Hill, managing director of the US team told reporters.

“There have been upsets. It’s setting up to be a pretty exciting finish here.” – Rappler.com