Sotto’s Hiroshima, Tamayo’s Ryukyu, Parks’ Nagoya brace for B. League playoffs

PLAYOFF-BOUND. Filipino imports (from left) Ray Parks, Carl Tamayo, and Kai Sotto keep their campaigns going in the Japan B. League.

Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, and Ray Parks keep their championship aspirations alive as their respective teams head to the quarterfinals of the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, and Ray Parks emerged as the only Filipino imports standing in Division 1 of the Japan B. League as their respective teams head to the playoffs, which will kick off on Friday, May 12.

After splitting their final two games of the regular season against Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings (48-12), Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies (41-18) will go up against the top-seeded Chiba Jets (53-7) in a best-of-three quarterfinals.

Sotto had a quiet weekend for the Dragonflies, averaging just 5 points on 44% shooting and 3.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tamayo, who logged in his third straight DNP last Saturday, May 6, finally got to show off his wares the next day, dropping a season-high 11 points on 2-of-4 clip from beyond the arc.

Tamayo and the Golden Kings will square off with Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (43-17), who ended the elimination round on a high note with back-to-back wins over the Alvark Tokyo (42-18).

Parks’ status for Nagoya’s best-of-three showdown against Ryukyu, however, remains up in the air, as the Gilas Pilipinas guard hasn’t suited up for the Diamond Dolphins since March 8.

Kiefer Ravena’s Shiga Lakes (14-46), meanwhile, have been relegated to Division 2 of the B. League next season after suffering an 85-69 defeat at the hands of Matthew Wright and the also-ran Kyoto Hannaryz (22-38) on Sunday.

Also eliminated are Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix (23-37), Dwight Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido (19-41), and Matt Aquino’s Shinshu Brave Warriors (29-30).

Over in the second division, Jordan Heading and the Nagasaki Velca punched their ticket to the semifinals after sweeping the Kumamoto Volters in their best-of-three quarterfinal affair.

Heading is the only Filipino import left in Division 2 as Greg Slaughter’s Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka (20-40) and Roosevelt Adams’ Kagawa Five Arrows (16-44) both went on early vacations. – Rappler.com