FilOil: UP flexes full lineup in rout of debuting rival Ateneo; La Salle, NU cruise

Full-force UP parades former Ateneo standout Francis Lopez in its statement 25-point rout of the FilOil debutant Blue Eagles featuring Gilas prospect Mason Amos

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons notched one of their biggest wins yet in the 2023 FilOil Preseason Cup, drubbing their debuting rival Ateneo Blue Eagles in a 95-70 blowout on Wednesday, May 24.

Five Maroons reached double-digit scoring in the wire-to-wire rout, led by 16 points apiece from reigning UAAP MVP Malick Diouf and new breakout candidate Harold Alarcon.

Gunner Terrence Fortea finally had a good shooting day with 12 points on a 4-of-7 clip from three, while former Ateneo high school standout Francis Lopez flexed on his former alma mater with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 20 minutes as his new Katipunan home rose to a 4-2 record.

Joseph Obasa, replacing school icon Ange Kouame as the Blue Eagles’ foreign student-athlete (FSA), was the lone Ateneo player in double figures, finishing with a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double with 3 steals and 2 blocks.

New Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Gilas Pilipinas prospect Mason Amos scored 9 with 7 boards in 18 minutes off the bench.

Meanwhile, the La Salle Green Archers expectedly ran circles around the luckless, but feisty FAITH Colleges Bravehearts, 105-60, to stay alone on top of the UAAP bracket with a 7-0 slate.

Kevin Quiambao sparked the bench as usual with 17 points and 9 rebounds in just 16 minutes, while Jonnel Policarpio added 13 points as a starter.

Big men Bright Nwankwo and Ben Phillips each scored 12 as 14 out of 15 fielded players scored at least 2 points in the lopsided affair that sent FAITH down to a 0-5 record.

Jude Torrato and Steven de Castro paced the Bravehearts with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

NU, Lyceum join blowout party

In other games of the quadruple-header slate, the NU Bulldogs climbed to a 2-1 record with a sound 91-69 beatdown of the UE Red Warriors playing without FSA Delveion Jackson and top playmaker Kyle Paranada.

John Galinato only missed one shot in 7 attempts to topscore with 15 in just 13 minutes, while team leaders Steve Nash Enriquez and Jake Figueroa added 10 points apiece for NU.

In the loss that sent UE down to a 2-4 record, Noy Remogat essentially carried half the Red Warriors’ offense with a 31-point explosion on 9-of-17 shooting and 4-of-9 from deep, as MJ Langit lagged at a distant second with 11 points.

Lastly, the Lyceum Pirates hiked their record to 3-2 in the NCAA bracket after an 82-68 thrashing of the winless Arellano Chiefs (0-4).

Veteran forward Enoch Valdez set the tone with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals in 27 minutes, while big man Shawn Umali scored 17 on a 6-of-9 clip.

Joshua Abastillas tallied a team-high 17 points for hard-luck Arellano, which has already reportedly lost multi-awarded forward Cade Flores and promising gunner Travis Mantua. – Rappler.com