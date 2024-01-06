Kevin Quiambao, Topex Robinson beef up Strong Group squad for Dubai joust

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

La Salle star Kevin Quiambao and head coach Topex Robinson join an exciting Strong Group Athletics squad that will be bannered by former NBA players Dwight Howard and Andray Blatche

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle star forward Kevin Quiambao and head coach Topex Robinson will bolster a stacked Strong Group Athletics crew that will shoot for the Dubai International Basketball Championship crown.

Strong Group announced on Saturday, January 6, the addition of Quiambao and Robinson to its team that will be bannered by former NBA players Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, and Andre Roberson.

Fresh from steering the Green Archers to the UAAP Season 86 title, Robinson will reinforce the staff of head coach Charles Tiu, who is bringing his new St. Benilde players Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez, and Allen Liwag.

Also joining Strong Group is La Salle gunner Francis Escandor.

“I’m super happy to be included again knowing the roster is super loaded and talented,” said reigning UAAP MVP Quiambao, who suited up for the Strong Group squad that reached the quarterfinals last year.

“The hunger to bounce back is there because we’re joining a league that is for the best of the best,” he added. “I’ll give my best every game and I’ll do anything to help the team attain its goal of becoming a champion.”

Robinson is expected to provide a wealth of experience to a coaching staff that has former Bay Area Dragons and current Australia Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian as a consultant.

“I’ve talked with coach Topex about working together in the past, even before he got the DLSU job. We are good friends and I am sure he will add a lot of value to us. He is a champion coach,” said Tiu.

Tiu opted to tap Ynot, Sanchez, and Liwag – who transferred to St. Benilde from other schools – to prepare them for the next NCAA season.

“We wanted to give our newest Benilde recruits the experience of playing overseas and competing at a high level,” said Tiu.

Former TNT import McKenzie Moore will also see action for Strong Group in the tournament that will run from January 19 to 28 at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. – Rappler.com