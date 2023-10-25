Marcos doubles Asian Games cash bonus; Gilas players get P1 million each 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLDEN REWARD. Asian Game champion Gilas Pilipinas players and team officials receive their cash incentive from the government.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena along with fellow Asian Games gold medalists Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez of jiu-jitsu receive a cash bonus of P4 million each as the champion Gilas Pilipinas players also get P1 million each

MANILA, Philippines — After an Asian Games run highlighted by historic performances from national team stars, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. doubled the cash incentive of the Filipino medalists on Wednesday, October 25.

Pole vault standout EJ Obiena and jiu-jitsu fighters Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez – the three individual Filipino gold medalists in the continental tournament – received a cash bonus of P4 million each.

Gilas Pilipinas, the only Philippine team to capture a gold, was also amply rewarded, with each player receiving P1 million after the squad ended a 61-year gold medal drought in men’s basketball.

Under Republic Act No. 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, a reward of P2 million will be given to individual gold medalists in the Asian Games, and P500,000 to each player of a champion team.

The Philippine Sports Commission, through the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, awarded the bonus, which the Office of the President matched, thus doubling the medalists’ cash reward.

Marcos also gave the Filipino medalists – 4 gold, 2 silver, and 12 bronze winners – and their coaches a presidential citation during the “Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat Para sa Bayaning Atletang Pilipino” at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Wednesday.

Another cash windfall is expected to come the winners’ way as the Philippine Olympic Committee had earlier pledged an additional P1 million to gold medalists.

Obiena, the world No. 2 pole vaulter, also recently received at least P10 million from his high school alma mater, Chiang Kai Shek College, and the Filipino-Chinese business community.

Ochoa, meanwhile, also got rewarded P200,000 by her hometown San Juan City, in addition to a plaque and a city resolution.

Silver medalists boxer Eumir Marcial and wushu fighter Arnel Mandal took home a total of P2 million each.

Teen tennis star Alex Eala also bagged P1.2 million after winning bronze medals in the the singles (P800,000) and mixed doubles (P400,000).

Other bronze medalists Patrick King Perez of taekwondo, Jones Inso, Gideon Padua and Clemente Tabugara Jr. of wushu, Francis Alcantara of tennis, Patrick Coo of cycling, Elreen Ando of weightlifting, Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu, Sakura Alforte of karate, and the men’s sepak takraw team went home P800,000 richer.

A total of P41.9 million was awarded to the medalists.

“Me and the other athletes are inspired to win medals since the national sports associations and the government are there supporting us, as well as the millions of Filipinos,” said Marcial, the first boxer to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I am more motivated [in Paris] because I didn’t expect to join the Olympics… God put me here and He’s the reason why I’m here… I will do my best to get the gold in the Olympics.” – Rappler.com