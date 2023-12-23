Perpetual alum Scottie Thompson glad as Olsen Racela set to coach Altas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COACH. Olsen Racela while coaching the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

Scottie Thompson, who serves as team manager for Perpetual, successfully convinces Ginebra deputy Olsen Racela to call the shots for the Altas in the NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson said he is glad for his alma mater Perpetual as Gin Kings deputy Olsen Racela “agreed in principle” to coach the Altas in the NCAA.

Thompson, who serves as team manager for Perpetual, got tasked by school management to convince Racela to call the shots for the Altas.

“I think it is confirmed that he will take the coaching job at Perpetual. We’re happy that he is on board,” said Thompson in a mix of Filipino and English.

Racela is set for a return to the collegiate ranks after coaching the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP for five seasons from 2017 to 2022.

A nine-time PBA champion as a player and five-time Mythical Team member, Racela will replace Myk Saguiguit, who remains with the Altas as an assistant coach.

Thompson has his fingers crossed that the team will welcome the coaching switch.

“I hope the players are happy with the changes. I know they’re also affected. They really love coach Myk,” said Thompson.

“Like what I and coach Myk talked about, it is about Perpetual. He is a Perpetualite. Whatever is best for Perpetual, we’re here as alumni to help.”

Although he and Racela are both from Ginebra, Thompson denied the involvement of San Miguel Corporation in the move after reports came out that the conglomerate will back the Altas.

“The facts are coach O is taking the job and SMC is not involved with us,” said Thompson.

Perpetual missed the Final Four the last two years, barely reaching the semifinals after finishing fifth in the elimination round in Season 99. – Rappler.com