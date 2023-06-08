La Salle, Letran near PBA D-League finals

Letran storms back from a 24-point deficit to stun San Beda in overtime, while La Salle cruises past Perpetual in Game 1 of their semifinal battles

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle and Wangs-Letran pulled off contrasting semifinal wins to inch closer to a PBA D-League finals showdown.

Mark Nonoy fired 22 points, 15 coming from beyond the arc, as La Salle rolled past the Perpetual Help Altas, 107-78, in Game 1 of their best-of-three Aspirants’ Cup semifinals on Thursday, June 8, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Bright Nwankwo posted a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds and EJ Gollena also scored 11 off the bench for the Green Archers, who led by as many as 33 points.

While La Salle cruised to victory, Letran battled back from 24 points down before stunning Marinerong Pilipino- San Beda, 93-87, in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in their own semifinal series.

Kurt Reyson took over in the extra period, knocking in 7 straight points that put the Knights ahead for good. He finished with a game-high 32 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Santos also delivered a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Vince Cuajao added 12 for the Knights.

Kyle Tolentino chipped in 10, highlighted by the game-tying triple in the last five seconds of regulation to force overtime, 81-81.

It was a sorry loss for the Red Lions, who blew an early 34-10 lead and a 44-28 advantage at the half.

Jacob Cortez led San Beda with 24 points.

The double-digit output of Perpetual’s Jielo Razon (17 points) and Cyrus Nitura (15 points) also went to waste against the in-sync Archers.

Both La Salle and Letran will try to book their spots in the finals in Game 2 next Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Scores

First Game

Letran 93 – Reyson 32, Santos 17, Cuajao 12, Tolentino 10, Javillonar 8, Fajardo 6, Ariar 6, Morales 2, Go 0, Alarcon 0, Guarino 0, Monje 0.

San Beda 87 – Cortez 24, Andrada 13, Visser 10, Jopia 10, Payosing 9, Cuntapay 8, Gallego 5, Alfaro 3, Royo 3, Puno 2, Tagle 0.

Quarters: 10-25, 28-44, 55-61, 81-81 (reg.), 93-87 (OT).

Second Game

La Salle 107 – Nonoy 22, Gollena 11, Nwankwo 10, Austria 9, M. Phillips 9, Quiambao 8, Escandor 8, David 6, Alao 6, Abadam 5, Cortez 5, Macalalag 4, B. Phillips 4, Manuel 0.

Perpetual 78 – Razon 17, Nitura 15, Ferreras 14, Pagaran 11, Barcuma 7, Boral 4, Abis 4, Nunez 4, Cuevas 2, Roque 0, Orgo 0, Ramirez 0.

Quarters: 27-23, 50-42, 71-60, 107-78.

– Rappler.com