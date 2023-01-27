PBA
PBA
PBA 3x3

Ginebra escapes Platinum Karaoke for first PBA 3×3 title

Delfin Dioquino
Ginebra escapes Platinum Karaoke for first PBA 3×3 title

FINALLY. Barangay Ginebra cracks the champions list in PBA 3x3.

PBA Images

Kim Aurin and Donald Gumaru star as Barangay Ginebra goes all the way this time after falling short of the top prize in the previous leg

RIZAL, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra finally got the monkey off its back in PBA 3×3.

The Gin Kings captured their first-ever PBA 3×3 crown after surviving Platinum Karaoke, 20-19, in the Leg 3 finale of the Third Conference at the Robinsons Antipolo on Friday, January 27.

Kim Aurin and Donald Gumaru starred as Ginebra went all the way this time after falling short of the top prize in the previous leg against TNT.

Aurin finished with 9 points, while Gumaru delivered 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, including the game-winning jumper in overtime that allowed the Gin Kings to escape with the win.

Ralph Cu made his presence felt for Ginebra with 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Platinum Karaoke grabbed a 19-18 lead off a Nico Salva bucket at the start of extra time, but Aurin and Gumaru scored back-to-back baskets as the Gin Kings secured the top purse of P100,000.

Salva netted 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Yutien Andrada produced 7 points and 7 rebounds for Platinum Karaoke, which settled for P50,000.

Ael Banal had 3 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in the loss.

Meanwhile, Meralco clinched its second straight third-place finish after pulling off a 19-15 victory over J&T Express.

Pocketing P30,000, the Bolts banked on Alfred Batino, who tallied 9 points and 6 rebounds, and Reymar Caduyac, who put up 4 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

3x3 Basketball

Barangay Ginebra

Philippine basketball