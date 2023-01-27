Kim Aurin and Donald Gumaru star as Barangay Ginebra goes all the way this time after falling short of the top prize in the previous leg

RIZAL, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra finally got the monkey off its back in PBA 3×3.

The Gin Kings captured their first-ever PBA 3×3 crown after surviving Platinum Karaoke, 20-19, in the Leg 3 finale of the Third Conference at the Robinsons Antipolo on Friday, January 27.

Kim Aurin and Donald Gumaru starred as Ginebra went all the way this time after falling short of the top prize in the previous leg against TNT.

Aurin finished with 9 points, while Gumaru delivered 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, including the game-winning jumper in overtime that allowed the Gin Kings to escape with the win.

Ralph Cu made his presence felt for Ginebra with 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Platinum Karaoke grabbed a 19-18 lead off a Nico Salva bucket at the start of extra time, but Aurin and Gumaru scored back-to-back baskets as the Gin Kings secured the top purse of P100,000.

Salva netted 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Yutien Andrada produced 7 points and 7 rebounds for Platinum Karaoke, which settled for P50,000.

Ael Banal had 3 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in the loss.

Meanwhile, Meralco clinched its second straight third-place finish after pulling off a 19-15 victory over J&T Express.

Pocketing P30,000, the Bolts banked on Alfred Batino, who tallied 9 points and 6 rebounds, and Reymar Caduyac, who put up 4 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds. – Rappler.com