LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Bay Area, Game 3 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Will Barangay Ginebra bounce back, or will Bay Area make it two wins in a row?

Tied at 1-1, the Gin Kings and the Dragons dispute for control of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals when they meet in Game 3 at the Mall of Asia on Wednesday, January 4.

Justin Brownlee and Ginebra are determined to regain the upper hand in the best-of-seven duel after Andrew Nicholson and Bay Area knotted the series at 1-1 with a resounding 99-82 victory.

While Nicholson put up his usual numbers of 30 points and 15 rebounds, the Dragons heavily relied on the improved performances of their locals, particularly Zhu Songwei and Hayden Blankley.

Zhu and Blankley finished with 25 and 17 points, respectively – a major upgrade from their combined 16 points in the finals opener.

As the Gin Kings fine-tune their defensive schemes, they also hope for more offensive production from their locals after seeing Brownlee carry the scoring load in Game 2.

Brownlee finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds, but only Jamie Malonzo breached double digits in scoring with 10 points.

LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, and Christian Standhardinger, who connived for 52 points in Game 1, were limited to just 25 points in Game 2.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

