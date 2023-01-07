LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Bay Area, Game 5 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals 2022-2023

The Bay Area Dragons aim to continue defying odds without an import to lead their PBA title hunt while Barangay Ginebra looks to bounce back from a shocking Game 4 loss in the best-of-seven Commissioner's Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Can Bay Area sustain its winning momentum possibly without any import moving forward?

The Dragons and Barangay Ginebra both shoot for a pivotal 3-2 lead in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals on Sunday, January 8, 5:45 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Head coach Brian Goorjian, however, will face an even steeper climb to the top as his last standing reinforcement Andrew Nicholson is doubtful for the critical matchup in the best-of-seven series due to a lingering left ankle injury, while Myles Powell “was never an option” to return after a toe injury.

Meanwhile, Tim Cone will have to once again adjust his plans after suffering a shocking defeat in Game 4 with the Dragons just running a local motley crew of sniper Kobey Lam, all-around guy Glen Yang, and big men Duncan Reid and 7-foot-5 behemoth Chuanxing Liu.

Still leading Cone’s arsenal are league MVP and Best Player of the Conference Scottie Thompson, three-time Best Import Justin Brownlee, high-flyer Jamie Malonzo, and the ever-steady “Gineral” LA Tenorio.

Can Ginebra bounce back with another projected jampacked arena firmly behind its campaign, or will Bay Area continue to the defy the odds and push the PBA’s most popular team to the brink?

