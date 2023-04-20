LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT, Game 6 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2023

On the verge of capturing its first PBA Governors' Cup crown, TNT remains cautious as it braces for a gritty Ginebra fightback in Game 6

MANILA, Philippines – TNT stays on its toes despite pushing Barangay Ginebra to the brink.

On the verge of capturing their first PBA Governors’ Cup crown, the Tropang Giga remain cautious as they brace for a gritty Gin Kings fightback in Game 6 of the best-of-seven finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, April 21.

TNT closed in on the championship after gaining a 3-2 series lead with a come-from-behind 104-95 victory in Game 5, where it capitalized on the second-half exit of Ginebra import Justin Brownlee due to food poisoning.

“I think [this] win was a breath of fresh air. But they’re never-say-die over there, so you can’t take them lightly,” said Tropang Giga guard Mikey Williams.

Determined to force a winner-take-all match, the Gin Kings have their fingers crossed that Brownlee will be fit enough to play in Game 6 following his food poisoning setback.

The three-time Best Import left Game 5 in the third quarter and never returned as he needed to be hospitalized.

But even without Brownlee, Ginebra gave TNT a run for its own money before the Tropang Giga pulled away for good behind Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who collected his third triple-double of the conference.

“They’re going to come on Friday ready to battle. It’s not going to be easy,” said Williams.

Game time is 5:45 pm.

– Rappler.com