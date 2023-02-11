Obiena finishes behind Duplantis for silver in ISTAF Indoor Berlin

PRECIOUS HARDWARE. EJ Obiena adds another medal to his collection.

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena secured another podium finish as he snagged silver in the ISTAF Indoor Berlin in Germany on Friday, February 10 (Saturday, February 11, Manila time).

Obiena hurdled 5.82 meters in the World Athletics Indoor Tour meet ruled by world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden for the third straight year.

Continuing his string of fine performances, Obiena has landed in the top three of all the six events he competed in to start the indoor season, with three of those ending with gold medals.

The world No. 3 won back-to-back gold medals in the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland over the past week.

As usual, Duplantis reigned supreme for his second gold medal of the year after setting a new meet record of 6.06m.

Trying to reset his indoor world record of 6.20m, Duplantis ended his run with three fouls at 6.22m.

Obiena tallied the same score as Kurtis Marschall with a 5.82m clearance, but he edged the Australian for the silver via the countback rule.

A total of eight pole vaulters participated, including Germany’s Torben Blech, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, and Gillian Ladwig, the Netherlands’ Rutger Koppelaar, and Turkey’s Ersu Sasma. – Rappler.com