PBA star Robert Bolick headed to Japan B. League – sources

Robert Bolick becomes the latest Filipino basketball star to ply his trade in another Asian league

MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick, one of the Philippines’ most promising basketball talents, is set to take his skills overseas as trusted sources told Rappler that the NorthPort stalwart will join a Division 2 team in the Japan B. League.

Following his impressive three seasons in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and his notable stints with the national team, Bolick has established himself as one of the rising stars in the country’s basketball scene. His move to Japan presents a new challenge and opportunity to showcase his talent in the international stage.

The official announcement of Bolick’s transfer, as well as the confirmation of the team he will be joining, is expected to be made early next week.

According to sources, Bolick’s contract in Japan will be for two years, with a player option in his second season.

In the first year of his contract, he will reportedly earn a monthly salary of $30,000, which will increase to $35,000 per month in the second year.

Additionally, if he is able to lead his team to Division 1 in his second season, he will be entitled to a bonus, bringing his monthly salary to $40,000.

With all bonuses included, the total value of Bolick’s two-year contract is estimated to be between $700,000 to $1,000,000.

Bolick, who was the third overall pick in the 2018 PBA Draft, played three seasons for NorthPort Batang Pier.

During his time with the team, Bolick steadily improved and had his best season in 2022-2023. He proved to be an instrumental player for NorthPort, averaging impressive numbers of 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field.

Bolick’s impressive performance earned him recognition as one of the league’s top talents and paved the way for his move to the international basketball scene.

His contract with the PBA franchise ended following the conclusion of the recent PBA Governors’ Cup.

Bolick also had a decorated collegiate career, winning a title with La Salle in the UAAP back in 2013 and helping lead San Beda to three consecutive NCAA championships from 2016-2018.

His superb pick-and-roll ability is one of the hallmarks of Bolick’s game, making him a formidable force on the court.

He has shown an ability to create his own shots while also setting up his teammates with precise passes.

Bolick’s skillset as a modern basketball combo guard makes him a valuable asset for any team. His versatility allows him to play both the point guard and shooting guard positions with ease, making him a potent scoring threat from anywhere on the court. His strong court vision and basketball IQ also enable him to make quick decisions and create opportunities for his team.

Bolick’s move to Japan makes him the latest Filipino basketball talent to ply his trade in another Asian league. This trend has become more prevalent in recent years as Filipino players look to expand their horizons and showcase their skills in the international basketball scene. – Rappler.com