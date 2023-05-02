All women for PH in opening ceremony: Alyssa Valdez leads PH SEA Games 2023 as flag bearer

CHAMP AGAIN. Creamline star Alyssa Valdez, as always, delivers when it matters.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women’s volleyball team captain Alyssa Valdez will once again serve as the country’s flag bearer for the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games opening ceremony this Friday, May 5, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) announced.

Eight years after waving the Philippines’ colors at the 2015 Games in Singapore, the superstar spiker now leads an unprecedented all-women opening ceremony delegation for the country in Cambodia.

“It’s such an honor to be the flag bearer for this year’s SEA games. It’s a big responsibility, but I’m grateful for the trust given to me once again,” Valdez said. “I first had the opportunity to carry our Philippine flag in 2015 in Singapore and it was an unforgettable experience.”

“I share this with all the women in sports who brought honor and glory to the country,” she said.

Only two men – POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and chef de mission Chito Loyzaga – will be part of the 50-person opening parade limit set by Cambodia, which is pulling out all the stops 60 years after its initial hosting attempt was canceled due to political unrest.

“Alyssa best fits our goal of an almost all-female delegation in the opening ceremony,” Tolentino said. “She’s not only the face of Philippine volleyball, but Philippine sports as well.”

Valdez, still recovering from a major knee injury, is just one athlete in an 840-strong delegation the Philippines is set to deploy across the 2023 SEA Games’ 38 sports – the largest group ever sent by the country while in a non-hosting capacity. – Rappler.com