DEFENSIVE PLAY. Filipinos Alfie Cabanog (left) and Kenneth Christopher Tapia sandwich Thai foe Aekkasit Jumjarean in the the ASEAN Para games wheelchair basketball final.

The Philippines kicks off its campaign in the 12th ASEAN Para Games with a silver in men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines picked up its first medal in the 12th ASEAN Para Games as Filipino cagers settled for a silver in the men’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball.

The Filipino Warriors yielded to Thailand, 15-7, in the final match as they failed to recover from a slow start at the Morodok Techo National Stadium’s Elephant Hall 2.

“We started slow. We just started hitting the mark at the half, unfortunately it was too late,” said Philippine head coach Vernon Perea.

Malaysia outclassed Cambodia, 17-8, for the bronze medal.

Alfie Cabañog, Kenneth Christopher Tapia, Cleford Tropacio, Rene Macabenquil, and John Rey Escalante fueled the Filipino Warriors, who advanced to the finals after winning all but one of their four elimination games.

Their lone loss also came against Thailand (18-6), but the Filipino cagers scored victories over Indonesia (11-5), Cambodia (14-5), and Malaysia (8-7).

The men’s squad replicated its 2022 finish, while the women’s team again fell short of the podium at fourth place.

The Lady Warriors yielded to Laos, 8-5, in the battle for bronze.

Cambodia retained the women’s title after edging Thailand, 11-9.

PH chess starts strong

Over in chess, Sander Severino, the most bemedaled Filipino with a quadruple gold haul in Surakarta, Indonesia last year, led the country’s strong start as he paced the rapid event of the men’s PI division along with two others including countryman Jasper Rom with perfect two points at the Royal University.

Darry Bernardo and Menandro Redor likewise shared the lead in the men’s B2B3 class as well as Cheyzer Mendoza in the women’s PI section.

The final four rounds of the rapid event are slated Sunday.

The standard event is scheduled from Monday to Wednesday while blitz is on Thursday.

The James Infiesto-mentored squad is out to surpass, if not match, its 10-gold harvest in Surakarta.

Powerlifters open bid

Three Philippine para team veterans and two rookies will see action in the first day of the powerlifting competition on Sunday at the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia Hall.

Achelle Guion (women’s up to 45kg), Marydol Pamati-an (up to 41kg), and Romeo Tayawa (men’s up to 54kg) seek to improve their medal performances last year, while Rose Ann Lita (women’s up to 50kg) and Jules Empizo (men’s up to 49kg) hope to impress on their debut.

Guion, who competed at the 2012 London Paralympics, delivered two silver medals, while Pamati-an and Tayawa bagged two bronze medals each in the 2022 edition.

The national para powerlifting team’s coaching staff is composed of head coach Rico Canlas and deputies Allan Paje, and Daisy Lipasana.

Lipasana, 23, joined the coaching staff team only this year. She is a national powerlifter and had played for the varsity judo team of University of Santo Tomas, where she graduated cum laude with a degree in sports management. – Rappler.com