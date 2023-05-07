LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 7

Team Philippines eyes a sweep of gold medals in 3x3 basketball and obstacle course racing

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Whether the Philippines’ 3×3 teams will reclaim their respective thrones will be determined on Sunday, May 7, as Southeast Asian Games action continues for hundred of Filipino athletes here.

Both advancing to the semifinals, Gilas Men 3×3 and Gilas Women 3×3 seek redemption after relinquishing their crowns in Vietnam last year.

While a cloud of uncertainty hovers over the Philippines’ title chances in 3×3 basketball, the country is a cinch for another pair of gold medals in obstacle course racing.

Victories in the men’s and women’s team relay finals will complete the Philippines’ sweep in the sport after Precious Cabuya ruled the women’s individual tiff and Mark Julius Rodelas topped the men’s individual event.

Gold medals are also at stake in jiu-jitsu and karate, where the country has won three of its seven gold medals so far courtesy of Kaila Napolis, Annie Ramirez, and Sakura Alforte.

Boxing action also intensifies as Rogen Ladon, Ian Clark Bautista, James Palicte, and Riza Pasuit seek to inch closer to podium finishes as they compete in their respective quarterfinals duels.

– Rappler.com