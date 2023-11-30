No losing Game 2: Evan Nelle vows La Salle fightback vs UP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VETERAN MOVES. La Salle's Evan Nelle looks to get past the UP defense in Game 1 of the UAAP finals.

Veteran La Salle guard Evan Nelle says he’ll ‘make sure’ there will be a rubber match for the UAAP men’s basketball crown as the Green Archers try to stay alive against the UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — Hoping to do it one more time.

Not wanting to end his collegiate career on a sour note, graduating La Salle guard Evan Nelle is determined to deliver a win for his team and force a Game 3 in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals.

“We’re not going to lose Game 2, I’m going to make sure of that,” Nelle said after the Green Archers’ lopsided 97-67 loss against the UP Fighting Maroons in Game 1 on Wednesday, November 29.

Nelle, the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.3 points, was held by the physical UP defense to 8 points on 4-of-13 shooting and ended up with a plus/minus of -22.

As the La Salle facilitator, Nelle dished out 2 assists — but turned the ball over thrice.

The team’s best player, Most Valuable Player frontrunner Kevin Quiambao, finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds, the primary target of a smothering defensive game plan by UP tactician Goldwin Monteverde.

“We didn’t match their effort. That’s what I think,” lamented Nelle.

“[UP] controlled the glass. I didn’t see the stats, but it was evident throughout the game, they controlled the pace, so I really think that’s what we must improve on come Game 2.”

UAAP FINALS G1 | WATCH:



La Salle's graduating guard Evan Nelle assures that his team will not lose Game 2 and force a do-or-die Game 3 next Wednesday.

La Salle was also not able to stop the rampaging UP fastbreak attack, as the Maroons converted 18 turnovers to 24 points.

Nelle was shown on the broadcast visibly frustrated as the Archers could not connect on basket after basket during the second half.

“I hate losing but I got to keep my emotions in check. Things didn’t go my way today, things didn’t go our team’s way today, but I think we’ll be all right,” said Nelle.

“We must move on. It’s a series, hopefully, today until Sunday, we will have a great start.” — Rappler.com