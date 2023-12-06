‘Balik na uli sa Taft ang korona’: Internet celebrates DLSU’s first UAAP men’s basketball title in 7 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The La Salle Green Archers end its seven-year championship drought after winning a do-or-die Game 3 against the UP Fighting Maroons

Animo, La Salle!

The battle cry of De La Salle University (DLSU) filled the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6, as the Green Archers won against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, 73-69, in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals.

UP initially led the finals series with a 97-67 triumph in Game 1, but DLSU fought back with rigor as it finished Game 2 with an 82-60 equalizer.

This is DLSU’s first league basketball championship since 2016.

The university’s Manila campus was quick to celebrate its team’s victory, illuminating its building’s facade in signature green and white.

Thank you, Green Archers for living the Animo. We are proud of you!



The St. La Salle Hall is bathed in green and white lights in support of the DLSU men's basketball team for winning the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals.



Animo La Salle! pic.twitter.com/ud9ZHL88XK — DLSU (@DLSUManila) December 6, 2023

Lasallians on the internet, including human rights lawyer and DLSU School of Law founding dean Chel Diokno, cheered the Green Archers for bringing back the championship trophy to Taft.

Balik na uli sa Taft ang korona!Congratulations to the Green Archers for winning their 1st UAAP crown since 2016. Animo La Salle! — Chel Diokno (@ChelDiokno) December 6, 2023

Salamat, tapos na ang mamantikang era!!! What a win! Congrats La Salle!!!!! #uaapseason86 #UAAPFinals — Luna 🫶🏼💗 (@lunalovebad6) December 6, 2023

Netizens also lauded the performance of the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao.

One user even quipped that Quiambao managed to break the “MVP curse,” said to happen when a team apparently loses the finals when one of its players wins as MVP.

The one that leads the DLSU Green Archers into that Championship. The one that broke the “MVP Curse” Nothing but respect and praises to you, King Quiambao! 💚🏹



From ROTY to MVP — KEVIN QUIAMBAO 💚😤 pic.twitter.com/skwzOX5gtn — ‎chan (@fortaftowers) December 6, 2023

From UAAP S85 ROTY to UAAP S86 MVP and Champion.



Nothing but respect to Kevin Quiambao. All heart 🏹 pic.twitter.com/aYlRxrZ4XP — Slaymie Provido (@providology) December 6, 2023

The De La Salle Green archers claimed that championship without any import. LET THAT SINK IN.



Who needs it anyway? Kevin Quiambao is the MVP. KQ is the standard this year.#UAAPSeason86 #LethalStrikeLaSalle — BasherBeater v2.0 (@kiannnady) December 6, 2023

I don't care what y'all gonna say pero grabe talaga ang isang Kevin Quiambao!! Indeed the MVP!! He leads the DLSU gid for winning a championship!! #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/LZWKR5eneB — marshmallow (@jess_bernas) December 6, 2023

DLSU player Evan Nelle also had his share of praises from social media users, especially for his role in La Salle’s 8-0 run in the closing minutes of the game.

from season 84 & 85 heartbreak to season 86 championship 🥹 you've come so far @Evan_Nelle user nelleforthree is proud 🫵🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/b2FR85El9n — anne ☻ (@nonoyforthree) December 6, 2023

Evan Nelle returned to DLSU with the mission of leading the Green Archers back to championship glory.



He's been criticized. He's made mistakes. But he never gave up.



Here he stands – a UAAP champion forever. A La Salle icon. Nothing can ever take that away from him. pic.twitter.com/a3IcK7lqxH — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) December 6, 2023

EVAN NELLE MAKING SHOTS WHEN IT MATTERS THE MOST! FINALLY PUMASOK NA ANG TRES !! 🫵🏻😤😤 pic.twitter.com/Hi5CoeJNdE — ‎chan (@fortaftowers) December 6, 2023

gonna miss seeing evan nelle in green, the entire team stabilizes with him running the show. never fazed, never forcing it, now he finally gets his ring at the perfect time. — Gab (@GabMinamedez) December 6, 2023

‘Salamat, UPMBT’

Gracious in defeat, the UP community thanked the Fighting Maroons as the team settled for a runner-up finish after dominating the eliminations as the No. 1 squad.

The @upsystem Fighting Maroons close UAAP Season 86 with a silver finish, after ending Game 3 of the season's finals with a 4-point deficit behind the @DLSUManila Green Archers, 69 – 73.



Maraming salamat @upmbt!

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pteJedAie5 — University of the Philippines (@upsystem) December 6, 2023

Iskos and iskas online – even Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen – congratulated DLSU for winning, but not without declaring they will take back the championship in the next season.

UP last won the men’s basketball trophy during Season 84 in May 2022.

Congratulations La Salle! A very good fight



Sa UP, babangon at babalik muli!



Ganyan ang buhay, laging palaban dahil laging dapat may pag-asa#UPFight — Marvic Leonen — maroon check (@marvicleonen) December 6, 2023

No hard feelings, congrats La Salle. Husay! Congrats pa rin UP, keep your heads up!

Silver is still shiny 🥈✨

Thank you, Kap CJ.

Thank you, Malick. #UPFIGHT 💚❤️ — Zac Apron (@ZacApronn) December 6, 2023

Wait before everything else, let me get this out of the way:



CONGRATULATIONS, LA SALLE!!! HAYUF ANG GALING NYO MASYADO HAHAHA SEE YOU NEXT SEASON! We'll try to get that 🏆back from you guys kaya wag nyo masyado galingan next season okay? 😅 — Yohan (@johann999) December 6, 2023

As UAAP fans eagerly watched the game, related hashtags and keywords like #UPFight, #UAAPSeason86, and La Salle trended on X (formerly Twitter).

Trending posts on X as of 10:07 pm, December 6, 2023. Rappler screenshot

Check out the highlights of the game here. – Rappler.com