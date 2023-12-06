‘Balik na uli sa Taft ang korona’: Internet celebrates DLSU’s first UAAP men’s basketball title in 7 years

SUMMARY
Animo, La Salle!
The battle cry of De La Salle University (DLSU) filled the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6, as the Green Archers won against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, 73-69, in a winner-take-all Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals.
UP initially led the finals series with a 97-67 triumph in Game 1, but DLSU fought back with rigor as it finished Game 2 with an 82-60 equalizer.
This is DLSU’s first league basketball championship since 2016.
The university’s Manila campus was quick to celebrate its team’s victory, illuminating its building’s facade in signature green and white.
Lasallians on the internet, including human rights lawyer and DLSU School of Law founding dean Chel Diokno, cheered the Green Archers for bringing back the championship trophy to Taft.
Netizens also lauded the performance of the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), DLSU’s Kevin Quiambao.
One user even quipped that Quiambao managed to break the “MVP curse,” said to happen when a team apparently loses the finals when one of its players wins as MVP.
DLSU player Evan Nelle also had his share of praises from social media users, especially for his role in La Salle’s 8-0 run in the closing minutes of the game.
‘Salamat, UPMBT’
Gracious in defeat, the UP community thanked the Fighting Maroons as the team settled for a runner-up finish after dominating the eliminations as the No. 1 squad.
Iskos and iskas online – even Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen – congratulated DLSU for winning, but not without declaring they will take back the championship in the next season.
UP last won the men’s basketball trophy during Season 84 in May 2022.
As UAAP fans eagerly watched the game, related hashtags and keywords like #UPFight, #UAAPSeason86, and La Salle trended on X (formerly Twitter).
