Maharlika Wealth Fund bill hurdles House | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The bill seeking to create the Maharlika wealth fund hurdles the House of Representatives Thursday, December 15. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certifies the proposal as urgent.

The Commission on Elections Second Division disqualifies Manuel Mamba from the Cagayan gubernatorial race he won in May 2022.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sells $3.58 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker this week. This brings the total Tesla stocks sold by the billionaire to nearly $40 billion over the past year.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles survives the UP Fighting Maroons in a 65-55 win in the UAAP Season 85 finals Game 2 to force a do-or-die Game 3 on Wednesday, December 14 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico appears to have welcomed their second baby. In a video posted on December 14, Nico jokingly teases the birth of their second daughter as he announces the advancement of his home country Argentina in the FIFA World Cup.

Henry Cavill is hanging up his cape. The actor confirms he will not be reprising his role as Superman.

South Korean media reports BTS’ Suga will be the second member of the K-Pop boy group to enlist in the military. — Rappler.com