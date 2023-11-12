Quiambao triple-double, Nonoy eruption push La Salle past UE, keep top 2 hopes alive

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao tallies his second triple-double for UAAP Season 86, while Mark Nonoy reemerges with a 25-point bomb to push streaking La Salle past win-seeking UE

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Quiambao once again showed he was a man among boys in UAAP Season 86 after notching his second triple-double to lead the La Salle Green Archers to an 86-76 win over the UE Red Warriors at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, November 12.

The MVP frontrunner continued to solidify his case with an otherwordly line of 17 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks, marking the first time in modern league history that a player recorded more than one triple-double in a single season.

The other hero of the game, meanwhile, was resurgent guard Mark Nonoy, who erupted for a season-high 25 points on 7-of-11 triples, two of which came in back-to-back fashion midway through the fourth quarter to cap off a pivotal 13-0 quarter start, 77-63.

Noy Remogat tried his best to rally UE back within striking distance, pitching in 7 straight points to inch within 7, 70-77, but Quiambao wrecked all hope for a miracle comeback with a booming three from the top of the key to regain a double-digit separation, 80-70, with 3:03 left.

Deflated from La Salle’s final scoring burst, the Red Warriors only managed one last field goal in the next two minutes before Quiambao again drilled a three from the same spot for the 83-72 gap with 29.8 ticks left.

“Again, I’m just so grateful and blessed to be here again getting this win against UE, and again, I just have to commend the guys who really stepped up in this game,” said La Salle head coach Topex Robinson after his team’s sixth straight win for a 9-3 record and a solid shot at the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage.

“Guys were just really having fun and just trying to really be disciplined in what we want to achieve as a team.”

Remogat went down swinging for eight-man UE with 22 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in nearly 38 minutes of action.

Rookie of the Year frontrunner Precious Momowei chipped in 21 points, 11 boards, and 3 swipes in 33 minutes, while Abdul Sawat scored 18 on 7-of-12 shooting to go with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Scores

La Salle 86 – Nonoy 25, Quiambao 17, Cortez 11, Policarpio 9, Nelle 7, Austria 6, Escandor 6, Abadam 3, Nwankwo 2, David 0, M. Phillips 0, B. Phillips 0, Macalalag 0, Manuel 0.

UE 76 – Remogat 22, Momowei 21, Sawat 18, Lingolingo 6, Maglupay 4, Cruz-Dumont 3, Tulabut 2, Galang 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 49-38, 64-63, 86-76.

– Rappler.com