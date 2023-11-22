Adamson’s Cedrick Manzano suits up in KO game despite father’s death

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH SHOT. Cedrick Manzano in action for the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

'So many ups and downs, really an emotional roller coaster even to the last day,' says Adamson head coach Nash Racela as the Soaring Falcons end their UAAP campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson head coach Nash Racela hopes the Soaring Falcons made the late father of Cedrick Manzano proud even as they crashed out of their Final Four bid in the UAAP Season 86.

Racela said Manzano still opted to play in their 70-48 loss to Ateneo in the playoff for the last semifinal berth on Wednesday, November 22, even after the death of his father.

“So many ups and downs, really an emotional roller coaster even to the last day. The team is on an emotional low,” said Racela.

“Last time we talked about Cedric Manzano choosing to play despite his dad being in the hospital. He lost his dad. That is something that we learned yesterday.”

Manzano delivered a pair of solid performances as Adamson beat NU and UE in its last two elimination-round games to drag Ateneo into a sudden death for a spot in the Final Four.

He averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2 assists in those two games.

But the Blue Eagles put the shackles on Manzano and the Falcons as they enjoyed a lead as big as 25 points to reach the Final Four for the ninth straight time.

Manzano finished with 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in the loss.

“[W]e are not really looking at the results, but really how the boys played,” said Racela. “[W]e wanted to honor the dad of Cedric.”

“I just hope that even if the score is not really favorable, I just hope we made his dad happy.”

Racela lauded his players for fighting through the ebb and flow of the season as Adamson got itself into the Final Four mix despite an inauspicious start that saw the Falcons lose five of their first eight games.

“Very, very proud of my team, of our team,” said Racela. – Rappler.com