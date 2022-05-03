UE’s Pagsanjan, Escamis look forward to ‘bright future’ after 0-14 season

LEADING SCORER. Harvey Pagsanjan is one of the few bright spots for UE in its winless campaign.

Harvey Pagsanjan still has three years left to play in the UAAP, while Clint Escamis and Kyle Paranada both have four more years of eligibility

MANILA, Philippines – UE may have wrapped up its campaign in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament without a single win, but the young backcourt duo of Harvey Pagsanjan and Clint Escamis still see a bright future ahead for the Red Warriors.

Pagsanjan and Escamis were two of the few bright spots for UE in Season 84, with the former leading the team in scoring with 13.4 points per outing.

The rookie Escamis, meanwhile, led the league in steals with 2.14 per game, to go along with 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

And if there’s any consolation for the Red Warriors, Pagsanjan still has three years left to play, while Escamis, as well as Kyle Paranada, the team’s second leading scorer, both have four more years of eligibility in the UAAP.

“It’s frustrating for us as a team that we didn’t get to win,” said Escamis in Filipino.

“But the good thing is we learned a lot from our games and we have a bright future ahead of us because we’re a young team and we’re rebuilding so you would see a lot in the future with UE.”

Despite playing without their head coach Jack Santiago, who never returned the rest of the season after being slapped with a two-game suspension late in the first round for allegedly instructing his players to hurt UP Fighting Maroons star Ricci Rivero, the Red Warriors still managed to put up a couple of gutsy perfomances in Season 84.

With lead assistant coach Jamike Jarin calling the shots, the Red Warriors went toe-to-toe with the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles in the first round and almost stunned the La Salle Green Archers in a thrilling overtime affair in the second round.

And for Pagsanjan, it’s only the beginning for him and Escamis as they have so much room to grow going into the coming seasons.

“We’re sad with the outcome of our season but coach Jamike always tells us that we should just learn from every game,” said Pagsanjan.

“Clint and I have a lot of seasons left to play, so we really need to grow as players,” he added. – Rappler.com