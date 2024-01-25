Cebu star Jared Bahay moves to Ateneo after spurning UP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jared Bahay joins the Ateneo Blue Eagles, weeks after the UP Fighting Maroons said the Cebuano standout guard decommitted as ‘outside forces have intervened for him to have a change of heart’

MANILA, Philippines — Jared Bahay found a new home for college.

The Cebuano juniors basketball standout made his transfer to the Ateneo Blue Eagles official on Thursday, January 25, weeks after spurning the UP Fighting Maroons.

Bahay, a standout with the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-ADC) Magis Eagles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI), had reneged on his UP commitment due to what the Maroons called an intervention by “outside forces” early January.

Bahay said he decided to stay as a homegrown Ateneo player after studying grade school and high school at SHS-ADC, winning championships at each level.

“I have decided to continue my studies at Ateneo de Manila and play for the Ateneo men’s basketball team. I believe that sustaining my Jesuit education will help unlock and sharpen my potential to the fullest, both on and off the court,” Bahay said in a released statement.

“Growing up and experiencing Cura Personalis (care of the whole person) at SHS-ADC, I am confident that their vision and holistic approach will contribute to my growth and maturity as a student, athlete, and person.”

The 5-foot-9 point guard recently led the Magis Eagles to the CESAFI juniors crown and was named Finals Most Valuable Player.

“We’re really happy that Jared opted to come to Ateneo,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, who flew to Cebu with team manager Epok Quimpo early January after Bahay’s decision to stay in the Eagles’ nest.

“We’re very excited, knowing that he will be a significant part of our program moving forward.”

Last year, Ateneo also recruited Bahay’s high school teammates Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro.

Bahay, a pint-sized scoring playmaker, committed to UP in a well-publicized move in March 2023 where he was welcomed at UP Cebu by team officials led by head coach Goldwin Monteverde and UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol.

But last January 5, the Maroons said Bahay decomitted from the State U, saying “outside forces have intervened for him to have a change of heart.” — Rappler.com