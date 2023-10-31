Triple-double threat Quiambao, resurgent Ferrer rise as UAAP Players of the Week

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

All-around UAAP stars Kevin Quiambao of La Salle and Tantoy Ferrer of UST prove invaluable to their respective teams' UAAP Season 86 early second-round campaigns

MANILA, Philippines – Being an all-around player goes a long way in all levels of organized basketball.

La Salle sophomore star Kevin Quiambao and resurgent UST stalwart Tantoy Ferrer proved exactly that in the UAAP as they lifted their respective teams to crucial undefeated runs to start the second round of the Season 86 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

By having a hand in all areas of their teams’ winning blueprints, the Green Archers’ Quiambao and the Growling Tigresses’ Ferrer have been named the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week for October 25 to 29.

Quiambao, the Season 86 men’s MVP frontrunner, continued to solidify his case after toying with the NU Bulldogs last Saturday, October 28, with 17 points, a league-record 14 assists, and 10 rebounds with 4 steals to boot – the first men’s tournament triple-double in exactly five years.

This, along with his 22 points, 12 boards, 6 dimes, and 5 steals in a 100-69 romp of UST, put his week average at a whopping 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and 4.5 steals to become the unanimous choice by print and online scribes covering the beat.

He nosed out teammate Jonnel Policarpio, FEU’s LJ Gonzales, and UP’s Gerry Abadiano for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

“The trust that he has with his teammates and the trust that his teammates have for him is immense. During practice, we already see him and we’re not surprised its translating to the games,” assistant coach Gian Nazario said in Filipino. “The credit really goes to him because of the work that he puts in.”

Meanwhile, Ferrer continued her rapid rise back to relevancy after missing the entire Season 85 due to a left ACL tear.

UST exacted revenge for its first-round loss to UP, with Ferrer scoring a crucial three-point play that helped the team hike its advantage to 9, just before the two-minute warning, to eventually pull away with a 74-72 escape.

Ferrer put in 19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and a block, before tallying 10 points, 9 boards, 4 dimes, and 1 swipe in the Tigresses’ subsequent 93-67 rout of the La Salle Lady Archers.

With averages of 14.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals, Ferrer beat out teammate and reigning Player of the Week Kent Pastrana, NU’s Tin Cayabyab, and Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa.

“I just keep on thinking that I cannot disappear because I’m one of the ones being counted on to lead the team, and it’s just nice to finally return,” Ferrer said in Filipino. – Rappler.com