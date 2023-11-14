UE rookie Momowei suspended after 2nd unsportsmanlike foul, set to sit vs Ateneo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNTIMELY. UE center Precious Momowei handles the ball against the La Salle defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

UAAP Rookie of the Year frontrunner Precious Momowei is headed for an untimely suspension and award race disqualification as UE fights for its Final Four hopes against champion Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors’ floundering Final Four hopes in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament suffered another huge blow after star big man Precious Momowei was handed a one-game suspension due to a second unsportsmanlike foul.

The league handed down its decision based on house rules on Tuesday, November 14, after the 6-foot-9 rookie got his second unsportsmanlike foul at the 6:43 mark of the second quarter of an eventual 76-86 loss against La Salle on Sunday, November 12.

That followed his first infraction in the first round last October 15.

Unless UE can successfully appeal the case, Momowei is set to sit out a highly crucial match against Ateneo on Wednesday, November 15, with the Red Warriors being one loss away from elimination and the Blue Eagles desperately chasing the last Final Four spot to continue their title defense.

If the decision stands, Momowei would also likely be disqualified from the Rookie of the Year race where he is the clear frontrunner.

The Senegalese prospect is currently averaging 12.5 points, a league-high 14.1 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.2 steals for the season host Red Warriors, who are currently sixth in the standings with a 4-8 record. – Rappler.com