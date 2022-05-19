La Salle overcomes third-set blip, whips FEU for share of 2nd

TOP TWO. La Salle's Mars Alba keeps the ball alive against FEU.

La Salle finishes the first round strong as the Lady Spikers dispose of the FEU Lady Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle shook off a third-set stunner before disposing of Far Eastern University, 25-7, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, at the end of the first round of the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday, May 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Spikers nabbed their third win in a row to raise their record to 5-2 and join the UST Growling Tigresses at the second spot, just behind the unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs (7-0).

La Salle rediscovered its form after a shock 22-25 third-set loss, cruising to a 6-1 lead in the fourth frame on the way to a 25-11 win.

The Lady Tamaraws, meanwhile, sank to 1-6 with their only victory coming against winless University of the East.

Alleiah Malaluan led the La Salle onslaught with 16 points on 15 attacks while Thea Gagate chimed in with 14 points.

“Lumaban noong third set kaya nag adjust tayo. Medyo mabagal kami kasi nag adapt kami sa laro ng kalaban buti nakarecover at nakuha namin yung panalo,” said Lady Spikers assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

(FEU came out fighting in the third set so we had to adjust. We were slow because we adapted to our opponent’s game, but good thing we recovered and got the win.)

After the lopsided first two sets, a spirited FEU squad came out in the third set en route to a 25-22 upset win to extend the match.

Fifi Sharma also flexed her scoring might for the Lady Spikers with 13 points, while Marite Espina had 7 points in limited minutes.

La Salle dominated the spiking department, almost doubling FEU’s output, 59-30.

Chenie Tagaod was the lone Lady Tamaraw in double digits with 11 points while Shiela Kiseo got 9 points in the losing cause.

Up next for La Salle is top-ranked squad National University on Thursday, May 26 at 6:30 pm. FEU, meanwhile, faces Ateneo on the same day at 4:30 pm. – Rappler.com