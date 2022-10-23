NU Lady Bulldogs complete perfect first-round run

There are no surprises in UAAP women’s basketball as the untouchable NU Lady Bulldogs sweep the first round

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – National University completed a 7-0 sweep of the first round of the UAAP Season 85 women’s basketball tournament while also extending its record winning streak to 103 straight games.

The NU Lady Bulldogs hacked out a wire-to-win win over the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 67-44, on Sunday, October 23 at the Ynares Sports Center.

Tin Cayabyab led the defending champions with 23 points and 10 rebound, while Mikka Cacho added 12 points.

Despite their perfect run, NU coach Aris Dimaunahan said the team still has a lot to work on.

“We couldn’t find our rhythm early on but I thought also we played good defense versus FEU probably because Jack (Animam) is here,” said Dimaunahan of the Philippine women’s basketball star and former NU stalwart who watched the game.

NU extended its cushion to as high as 65-38 off of a Camille Clarin basket with 4:18 remaining.

The Lady Bulldogs’ bench mob proved too powerful for the Lady Tamaraws as they produced 32 points compared to the latter’s 12 points. NU also had 32 points in the paint compared to FEU’s 16.

Princess Jumuad led the Lady Tamaraws with 14 points while Danica Pacia contributed 13 rebounds.

FEU wrapped up its first-round campaign with a 2-5 record.

Ateneo claims solo 4th

Ateneo capped its own first-round run with a 73-62 win over University of the East in the first game.

Jhazmin Joson led the Blue Eagles with an all-around performance of 20 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block.

Ateneo’s Nigerian student-athlete Sarah Makanjuola also posted an impressive line of 17 points, 21 rebounds, and 7 blocks.

With the win, Ateneo secured the solo fourth spot at 4-3 while keeping UE winless in seven games.

“I wanna give kudos to coach Ai (Lebornio). She really came up with a good game plan against us,” said Ateneo coach LA Mumar. “I think this was [UE’s] best game in the UAAP. That team is well-coached so all kudos to them.”

Holding a narrow 53-50 lead with 8:37 remaining in the ballgame, Ateneo staged an 18-5 run capped by Sandra Villacruz’s basket off a Joson assist for a 71-55 advantage heading into the final two minutes.

LJ Miranda and Sandra Villacruz contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, to the Blue Eagles’ cause while Ylyssa Eufemiano got 11 rebounds as Kacey dela Rosa missed her second straight game.

The Katipunan school seized 68 rebounds and had 38 points in the paint. In contrast, UE had 49 and 18 in the same categories.

Joyce Terrinal led the Lady Warriors with 14 points followed by Pauline Anastacio’s 11. Kamba Kone had 10 points and 10 rebounds while Jenkins Nama had 12 rebounds.

The scores

First Game

Ateneo 73 – Joson 20, Makanjuola 17, Miranda 14, Villacruz 13, Eufemiano 7, Calago 2, Nieves 0, Navarro 0, Penaranda 0, Fetalvero 0, Angala 0, Cruza 0, Perez 0.

UE 62 – Terrinal 14, Anastacio 11, Kone 10, Caraig 9, Lorena 7, Nama 5, Paule 5, Sajol 1, Zamudio 0, Silva 0, Gervacio 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 36-29, 51-45, 73-62.

Second Game

NU 67 – Cayabyab 23, Cacho 12, Surada 7, Talas 6, Clarin 5, Edimo Tiky 4, Solis 4, Bartolo 3, Fabruada 2, Canuto 1, Betanio 0, Ico 0, Barroquillo 0, Villareal 0, Dimaunahan 0.

FEU 44 – Jumuad 14, Taguiam 9, Pacia 5, Aquino 4, Delos Santos 3, Go 3, Paras 3, Lopez 2, Geabroso 1, Salvani 0, Samonte 0, Obien 0.

Quarters: 13-6, 31-24, 54-38, 67-44.

– Rappler.com