LIVE UPDATES: UAAP season 85 women’s volleyball – April 1

UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball returns to the Araneta Coliseum for a pre-Holy Week weekend slate as contenders and underdogs alike look for needed wins before the break

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament returns to the Araneta Coliseum for a pair of weekend double-headers starting this Saturday, April 1, before going on Holy Week break.

NU (5-3) vs UP (1-7)

The NU Lady Bulldogs find themselves further into unfamiliar territory as they attempt to snap a rare losing streak and right a creaky ship against the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons at 12 pm.

Currently on a stunning six-set skid no thanks to the mighty La Salle Lady Spikers, the reeling Bulldogs search for new answers from their bench as the likes of Vange Alinsug, Shaira Jardio, and Joyme Cagande boost the fighting spirit of their weary starting six.

The Maroons, on the other hand, are careening towards a hasty elimination if they don’t end their five-game slide, but their leaders like Niña Ytang and Steph Bustrillo can certainly build confidence off their unlikely distinction of actually owning a set win against the defending champions.

Adamson (6-2) vs Ateneo (3-5)

In a battle of streaking teams, the contending Adamson Lady Falcons shoot for an elimination round sweep of the middling Ateneo Blue Eagles at 2 pm and avoid unnecessary complications in their Final Four push.

Still led by the mighty spiking power of Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu, the Falcons at this point are looking to tidy up some remaining errors from their side as they prepare to take down bigger fish and prove they belong in the conversation of early title contenders.

The Eagles, however, are certainly sick and tired of being a doormat for other teams, and role players like Taks Fujimoto, Roma Doromal, and Joan Narit are out to prove this team does not excel solely because of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler.

– Rappler.com