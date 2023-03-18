LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 18

UST vies to stay among the top contenders when it battles winless UE, while NU tries to shake off its erratic play against dangerous FEU

MANILA, Philippines – Four teams shoot for crucial wins as the first round of the UAAP women’s volleyball action heads into the final stretch starting with a Saturday double-header at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

UST (4-2) vs UE (0-6)

UAAP | END OF SET 1:



UE nabs a well-earned 32-30 stunner over UST!#UAAPSeason85 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 18, 2023

UST hopes to stay inside the top four as the Growling Tigresses take on the winless UE Lady Warriors at 11 am.

Rookies Regina Jurado and Cassie Carballo continue to ease the load of UST star Eya Laure as the Tigresses remain in the mix of contenders at 4-2 behind La Salle (5-0), NU (4-1), and Adamson (4-1).

But the Tigresses still can’t take it easy in their final first-round match as the Lady Warriors have shown they can pull off a scare with Ja Lana and Van Bangayan.

NU (4-1) vs FEU (3-3)

NU knows it can’t afford another sloppy run as the defending champion takes on a young but gung-ho FEU side in a 3 pm duel.

Surprisingly erratic in most of their games this season, the Lady Bulldogs hope to steady the ship this time with Alyssa Solomon and reigning MVP Bella Belen.

And they better do as the overachieving Lady Tamaraws look hungry for another win with Chen Tagaod and Jov Fernandez hoping to lead the upset charge in their final first-round assignment.

