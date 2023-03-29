LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball – March 29

Unbeaten La Salle knocks on the Final Four door this early versus FEU, while UST hopes to get back on the winning track against UE

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament rolls along with two character tests for two contenders at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, March 29.

UST (5-3) vs UE (0-8)

The UST Golden Tigresses aim to improve their Final Four positioning at 12 pm when they take on the winless UE Lady Warriors.

Coming off a stinging loss against fellow contender Adamson, team leaders like Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez are expected to instill a sense of urgency to the young guns like Reg Jurado and Cassie Carballo as the season moves to its latter half.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors are all but out of contention anew, and the likes of Van Bangayan and KC Cepada can just continue honing their craft, possibly paving the way for another stunning turnaround like their 32-30 first-set win over UST last time.

La Salle (8-0) vs FEU (4-4)

The undefeated La Salle Lady Spikers look to knock on the Final Four door this early when they take on the feisty FEU Lady Tamaraws at 2 pm for a shot to clinch at least a fourth-seed playoff.

Bannered by the all-around prowess of Angel Canino, Jolina dela Cruz, and Fifi Sharma, among many other standouts, La Salle is raring to do even better down the season stretch as their legendary coach Ramil de Jesus returns to the sidelines.

A volleyball icon also leads the other side, as De Jesus’ former national team setter Tina Salak continues to fire up her young band of fighters like Tin Ubaldo, Jovy Fernandez, and Jean Asis, and teach them not be intimidated by any foe.

