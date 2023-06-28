‘Not getting any younger’: Alyssa Valdez tempers expectations after PVL return

Alyssa Valdez puts her triumphant PVL return from injury in proper perspective, reminding herself to trust the process amid Creamline's Invitational Conference title-retention bid

MANILA, Philippines – “Team captain, wearing jersey No. 2, Alyssa Valdez!”

Fans of the Creamline Cool Smashers got a much-welcome surprise right at the start of their first match in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, as head coach Sherwin Meneses elected to put their superstar spiker immediately back in the starting six following a seven-month absence.

For the first time since December 2022, Alyssa Valdez is back on a PVL court and starting for the Creamline Cool Smashers!



Valdez made her triumphant return from injury last May in the Southeast Asian Games.

Apart from what ultimately proved to be a small test run in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games last May, Valdez up until Tuesday, June 27, had not played extended minutes since suffering a major right knee injury back in December 2022.

As such, her return to full-time volleyball only yielded modest results: 3 points and 10 excellent digs in an eventual sweep of retooled rival Chery Tiggo.

Nonetheless, Valdez was nothing but grateful for the opportunity in her long journey back to elite form.

“It’s quite different, really, since this is the longest that I’ve never played volleyball in my life, seven months,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino after the game. “They keep reminding me to not rush anything and that I really have to trust the process one step at a time.”

“I think it’s really a mental challenge also coming in, knowing I’m not getting any younger and that I had my injury just recently, so I have to really take care of my body also.”

As Valdez got her game legs under her, it was fellow three-time MVP Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza who picked up the slack, dropping 24 and 12 points respectively to carry the vaunted Creamline offense to a statement blanking of the Crossovers.

Despite the low numbers, Valdez at least started all three sets and meshed well with her longtime teammates – all encouraging signs for her continued recovery as Creamline defends its Invitationals title.

“If I’m fielded, I need to give it my all so I can help the team. Hopefully, I get the feel of the volleyball court again and I can’t wait to get my game smooth and fluid with my teammates,” she continued.

“The nerves are also there. It’s like I’m a rookie. And I hope to get that rookie’s mentality also where I’ll just be myself, enjoy the match, and help my teammates.”

Valdez and the rest of the Cool Smashers will immediately have another opportunity to build on their first win as they return on Thursday, June 29, 1:30 pm, to test the debuting Quezon City Gerflor Defenders. – Rappler.com