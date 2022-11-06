La Salle ousts Ateneo; NU books Super League semis ticket

STEPPING UP. Rookie Angel Canino relishes her first Ateneo-La Salle duel.

La Salle makes quick work of rival Ateneo to advance to the Final Four as reigning UAAP volleyball champion NU also cruises

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University hacked out a 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 beatdown of rival Ateneo to clinch a semifinal berth in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship on Sunday, November 6, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers made quick work of their opponents, finishing the knockout quarterfinal match in 80 minutes.

La Salle will face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Friday, November 11, for a spot in the championship game.

Angel Canino fired a game-high 19 points in her first taste of the collegiate rivalry game, including the delivery of the three set-ending kills.

“It was a great experience for me individually because I was so eager to win and to score a lot since it was a rivalry game,” Canino said.

“But, deep inside, I enjoyed it, and it was a huge opportunity to experience individually and also as a team,” she added.

The Lady Spikers snuffed the life out of the Blue Eagles through their interior defense in the final frame, taking a commanding 21-9 lead.

Faith Nisperos attempted to spark an Ateneo comeback bid, but Makana Kowalski was called for an error, which set up the decisive point.

Thea Gagate chipped in 12 points for DLSU, while Leila Cruz contributed 9 more.

Nisperos and Alexis Miner put up 8 markers apiece for Ateneo, which was relegated to the classification stage.

On the other side of the bracket, UAAP defending champion National University dispatched Far Eastern University in the day’s opener, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15, to advance to the Final Four.

NU, which was led by Erin Pangilinan and Alyssa Solomon, collectively poured 53 attack points, including 22 service aces.

Bella Belen chipped in 9 points, while Ces Robles and rookie Vangie Alinsug contributed 8 apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, who will face the winner of the UST-UP quarterfinal duel.

Three different players for FEU scored 4 each. The Lady Tamaraws, which dropped their fourth straight contest, were sent to the classification round.

“We prepared really well coming into this game. I think that helped us a lot in this game,” said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan.

La Salle will face next an Adamson side that dumped University of Perpetual Help in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16, in their own knockout quarterfinal duel.

The Lady Falcons won their sixth straight contest courtesy of May Ann Nuique’s 11 points built on 8 attacks and two blocks.

“The team played more relaxed today compared to yesterday. My second unit also stepped up to help our starters who I think were a bit tired after our game against La Salle,” explained Lady Falcons coach Jerry Yee. – Rappler.com