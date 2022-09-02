Ivy Lacsina bids NU goodbye, joins F2 Logistics in PVL

PRO RANKS. Ivy Lacsina leaves NU after helping the Lady Bulldogs end their 65-year UAAP title drought.

Former Lady Bulldogs standout Ivy Lacsina has opted to turn pro as she signs with F2 Logistics ahead of the PVL Reinforced Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Ivy Lacsina will not be around when the NU Lady Bulldogs defend their UAAP championship next season.

Lacsina has opted to turn professional as she signed with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers ahead of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference in October.

The Cargo Movers, who are returning to PVL play after skipping the Invitational Conference, announced the signing of the towering middle blocker on Friday, September 2.

The 6-foot-1 Lacsina played a pivotal role as the Lady Bulldogs completed an unbeaten run in Season 84 for their first UAAP crown in 65 years.

NU swept the elimination round with a 14-0 record to earn an outright seat in the finals, where it made quick work of the La Salle Lady Spikers to claim the title.

Lacsina joins a stacked F2 Logistics side that features former La Salle stars Aby Maraño, Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo, and Dawn Macandili – players who have all donned the national colors.

Coached by multi-titled mentor Ramil de Jesus, the Cargo Movers are also bolstered by Iris Tolenada and Dzi Gervacio.

With Lacsina in tow, F2 Logistics looks to rebound from its sixth-place finish in the Open Conference earlier this year. – Rappler.com