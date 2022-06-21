NU ends 65-year women’s volleyball title search in rare 16-0 season sweep

UAAP Season 84 rookie MVP Bella Belen sets the tone over La Salle with an early scoring barrage to lead NU to a historic women's volleyball title

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in 65 years, the NU Lady Bulldogs are UAAP women’s volleyball champions after handing the La Salle Lady Spikers another rousing sweep to complete a 16-0 season run, 25-15, 25-15, 25-22, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, June 21.

After being down 6-10 in the first set, newly crowned rookie MVP Bella Belen led NU’s massive 19-5 fightback with 9 attack points for a 25-15 finish.

The second set was hardly any different as even Best Libero Jen Nierva scored to give NU another double-digit gap, 18-8, leading to the Lady Bulldogs’ second straight 25-15 rout after a 7-1 start.

Although La Salle fought to a 20-17 lead, NU fired off one last pivotal 7-0 run for the 24-20 championship point before a Thea Gagate service error gifted the Lady Bulldogs their long-awaited championship.

With their one last sweep, the Lady Bulldogs completed a stunning 12-0 set win run over the Lady Spikers this season alone in their four matches against each other. – Rappler.com