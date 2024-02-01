‘Bundle of joy’: Akari libero, ex-La Salle standout Justine Jazareno announces pregnancy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW CHAPTER. Akari libero Justine Jazareno in action in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

Former La Salle champion libero and Akari prospect Justine Jazareno temporarily leaves the PVL before the start of the 2024 season to focus on her pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines – Diving on the taraflex courts will have to take a backseat for Akari Chargers libero Justine Jazareno as she prepares for an entirely more challenging battle: motherhood.

VP Global Management shared the positive development on Thursday, February 1, as the former La Salle standout and UAAP champion starts what is likely a yearlong leave from the pro league.

“We’re excited to share that our volleyball star, Ms. Justine Jazareno, is eagerly anticipating the joys of motherhood. She has made the decision to take a leave of absence from the game to focus on her forthcoming bundle of joy,” VP Global wrote in a statement.

“We thank the Akari Chargers for fully expressing their continued support as she embarks on this beautiful journey.”

The 23-year-old prospect is coming off a pro debut campaign with Akari in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, where she shared libero duties with national team player Bang Pineda and helped the Chargers rise to a franchise-best sixth-place finish.

“As we eagerly await Justine’s triumphant return to Akari, let us send her and her longtime partner Jhonas [Mandado] our warmest wishes as they embark on this new and exciting chapter of their lives,” the statement continued.

Despite the loss of Jazareno’s defensive prowess, Akari nonetheless added big helpings of two-way firepower in the form of former Finals MVP Celine Domingo and former V-League MVP Grethcel Soltones.

Along with the duo, the Chargers also boast the likes of Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Erika Raagas, and Jazareno’s La Salle teammate Fifi Sharma in a fast-improving core ahead of what is expected to be a breakout 2024 season. – Rappler.com