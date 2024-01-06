PVL Finals MVP Celine Domingo commits to Akari for next career chapter

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former Creamline star blocker Celine Domingo keeps the pink uniform shades for her next PVL stop, committing to the rising Akari Chargers for the 2024 season

MANILA, Philippines – Former Creamline star middle blocker Celine Domingo is nearing a deal with the Akari Chargers for the next chapter of her PVL career, player agency VP Global Management confirmed on Saturday, January 6.

One day after her official release from the Creamline Cool Smashers, the former Finals MVP is teaming up with an increasingly formidable core that recently added another former MVP in Grethcel Soltones.

“Leaving Creamline is always a hard decision,” said Domingo, who is currently playing as an import in Thailand for Nakhon Ratchasima Volleyball Club. “That’s how it felt in October, especially since the Thailand offer also came by quickly, but I thought this opportunity doesn’t come often so I grabbed it.”

“It’s been a long time since I switched teams, so I’m very much excited to try a new system and environment. I’m excited to play alongside Ate Dindin (Santiago-Manabat), Ate Michelle Cobb, Faith (Nisperos), Fifi (Sharma), and my former teammates.”

Alongside the names she mentioned, Domingo is expected to further boost Akari’s chances for legitimate title contention and help drastically improve a 4-8 record – already a franchise-best last 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference.

The Chargers have yet to name a head coach following the departure of Philippine women’s volleyball team mentor Jorge Souza de Brito, but the franchise is already putting safeguards in place after promoting NxLed tactician Taka Minowa to head of volleyball operations.

Domingo’s contract in Thailand is set to run until the end of February, so it is likely that she will miss the entirety of the 2024 First All-Filipino tilt. – Rappler.com