LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Choco Mucho, PVL 2nd All-Filipino finals – December 14

PVL fan favorite sister squads Creamline and Choco Mucho duke it out in a finals series for the first time ever as the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference reaches a Christmas home stretch

MANILA, Philippines – Premier Volleyball League (PVL) fans get early Christmas gifts at the conclusion of the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference as fan favorite sister squads Creamline and Choco Mucho duke it out for the gold for the first time ever starting this Thursday, December 14, 6 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

No longer just a bunch of crowd darlings, the revamped Flying Titans finally broke through the proverbial glass ceiling that stayed untouched since their 2019 franchise inception after casting out the Cignal HD Spikers in a thrilling three-game semifinals to guarantee a breakthrough podium finish.

Under the helm of decorated pro league rookies Sisi Rondina and head coach Dante Alinsunurin, Choco Mucho now boasts a formidable, complete lineup still bannered by 2019 pioneer stars like Deanna Wong, Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, and Maddie Madayag.

Meanwhile, the dynastic Cool Smsahers – defending champions entering their sixth straight All-Filipino finals – are anything but complete this conference, and yet they somehow finished the elimination and semifinal rounds as the league’s only undefeated team with a stunning 13-0 streak.

Missing MVP-caliber pieces like Jia de Guzman and Celine Domingo to overseas recruitment and Alyssa Valdez to careful health management, Creamline still sowed fear with a star-studded core of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and De Guzman’s fast-rising replacement Kyle Negrito.

Another classic “destiny versus dynasty” tale awaits to be told in this PVL finals, with tickets expected to fly off at breakneck speeds as thousands eagerly flock by to watch it all unfold.

Will Choco Mucho, which has never defeated Creamline in its short history, strike first, or will the Cool Smashers simply reassert mastery for the 10th straight time over their “little sisters” to move within another title’s cusp? – Rappler.com