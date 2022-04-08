Tots Carlos bags PVL MVP; Cignal stars dominate awards

Star spiker Tots Carlos winds up as the sole Creamline awardee as the Cignal HD Spikers dominate the rest of the individual honors

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Creamline Cool Smashers star spiker Tots Carlos has solidified her rise through the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) ranks by winning her first pro 2022 Open Conference Most Valuable Player and Best Opposite Spiker awards at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Friday, April 8.

Carlos ended up as the sole Creamline awardee as the Cignal HD Spikers dominated the rest of the individual honors, starting with Ces Molina, who won the Best Outside Spiker award alongside Petro Gazz Angels star Grethcel Soltones.

Meanwhile, Roselyn Doria and Ria Meneses swept the Best Middle Blocker awards for their outstanding defense that helped Cignal to a 6-0 start in the tournament.

Finally for the HD Spikers awardees, Gel Cayuna seized the Best Setter award, marking the first time in PVL history that someone other than Creamline’s Jia de Guzman won the honor.

Wrapping up the league’s cream of the crop is F2 Logistics star Dawn Macandili, who won the Best Libero award in the Cargo Movers’ first season in the PVL.

She now has Best Libero awards from the UAAP, PVL, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions’ League, and the Philippine Super Liga (PSL).

Still to come is the Finals MVP award, which is still being disputed among the stars of Creamline and Petro Gazz. The Cool Smashers currently lead the Open Conference finals, 1-0. – Rappler.com