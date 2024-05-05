[WATCH] Sneak Peek of CVIRAA 2024

The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) will be held in Cebu starting from May 5 until May 9

CEBU, Philippines – Thousands of athletes converged in the province of Cebu for the annual Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) for the chance to become champions and join the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

“This year is historic for sports. The Paris Olympic Games will unfold this July 26. It has been 100 years since France’s capital last hosted the Olympics,” Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages said in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 5.

Pages said it has been 30 years since Cebu hosted the Palarong Pambansa and 10 years since Cebu City welcomed thousands of athletes for CVIRAA. This year, the regional meet is set to serve as a precursor to the national sports event.

“This is just a prelude to an even grander showcase during the Palaro. This is the beauty of these giant sporting meets—they bring everyone together in friendship,” the sports commission chief said.

On Saturday, May 4, the CVIRAA had its opening ceremony with 20 school divisions from the provinces of Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol, and Cebu in attendance of the grand event.

The following day, May 5, all 28 CVIRAA sports events officially commenced and athletes took to the courts to showcase their skills and execute game plans.

Watch as Rappler Visayas Reporter John Sitchon gives a sneak peek into the hosting of the CVIRAA 2024 in Cebu from May 5 to May 9. – Rappler.com